Calabria's future with AC Milan: between changed plans and full capital gain
17 December at 20:00
These are important days for AC Milan and their moves in the future. Days of contacts, meetings and summits to define the present and future strategies. Boban and Maldini have a busy scheduled and considering this, the contracts with Alessandro Lucci, agent of full-back Davide Calabria, must be taken seriously.
For the first time in a well, as Calciomercato.com have learned, they returned to talking about renewing the contract, which expires in the summer of 2022. An extension that, in reality, was agreed on way back but never materialized.
The parties had reached an agreement for a two-year extension (until June 2024) and a minor adjustment to the current salary, but the deal remained frozen until today's contacts. For Calabria, in fact, Milan had thought about potentially selling him in January.
The sale of the defender would result in a full capital gain, as he came from the youth ranks of the club. However, the plans have changed and Calabria is no longer destined to leave in January. Therefore, the talks for the renewal have started again. Then again, it's not a guarantee as offers could be considered in the summer.
