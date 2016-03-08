Calhanoglu eager to stay at Milan but no official contract extension talks underway
12 December at 13:15Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s attacking midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu is eager to extend his stay at the club beyond his current contract.
The Turkey international has regained his form under manager Stefano Pioli where he is now becoming a first-choice player for the left side of the midfield.
As things stand, Calhanoglu’s contract is set to expire in the summer of 2021 and the player is eager to extend his stay at the Milan-based club.
Calciomercato.com has learned that a meeting between Milan’s representatives and the former Turkey international’s agent Bektas Demirtas took place five days ago to discuss about the possible contract extension but nothing concrete came out of the meeting.
Milan did receive an offer for Calhanoglu in the summer from Turkish club Galatasaray of €6 million which was rejected by the Italian club who believe that the former Bayer Leverkusen midfielder is valued around €20 million at least.
As things stand, nothing concrete has taken place but the player’s wish is to remain with Milan and only time will tell if it will become a reality.
Daniele Longo
