Can Higuain’s signing secure Chelsea a spot in next Seasons Champions League?
18 January at 17:45With Higuain currently undergoing his medical at Chelsea (FOLLOW THE minute-to-minute updates), fans will be desperate to know if he can recreate the form he showed under Manager Maurizio Sarri, in their one season together at Napoli, where the striker scored 36 goals in 35 league starts, and secure Chelsea a place at European footballs top table next season.
Chelsea have suffered this season from not having a proven elite level goalscorer to call upon, with Alvaro Morata failing to impress since his big-money move from Real Madrid, and World Cup winner Olivier Giroud never being able to cement his first-team place.
Recently Sarri’s faith in his two strikers has diminished so much that he has taken to using his most creative player, Eden Hazard in a false nine role, to limited effect. Hazard has made it clear that he prefers playing on the left wing, and many believe his unique skill set is wasted when he plays in a central role. So the capture of a proven out and out goalscorer, who has worked previously with great success under Sarri, could help both Hazard and Chelsea find their form again after a tough Christmas period where they struggled in front of goal.
In his one season working under Sarri in Naples, Higuain was in electric form. He won the Cappocanoniere title, awarded to the top goalscorer in Serie A, and in doing so joined Napoli legends Edison Cavani and Maradonna as recent winners of the much-coveted award.
He also equaled an 87-year-old record for most goals in a league season. His goals helped lift Napoli to third place that season, and if he can have a similar impact when he arrives at Stamford Bridge, we can surely expect to see Chelsea in the Champions League next season.
