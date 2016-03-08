Cancelo agrees terms with Man City: the details
02 August at 19:45Juventus right-back Joao Cancelo has now agreed personal terms with Manchester City, with Juve still looking to do the same Danilo.
Cancelo was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City over the past few weeks and talks resumed yesterday once again, with City offering cash plus Danilo in a possible deal.
We understand that Cancelo is satisfied with what City are offering and the Citizens have agreed personal terms with the Portuguese right-back, who have convinced the player about the project they have in place.
But City and Juve continue to negotiate for the deal and Juve continue to negotiate personal terms with Danilo.
Juve want 40 million euros plus cash while City are currently offering Danilo plus 30 million euros in the deal. There is optimism among all parties that the deal will be done in the next few days.
Danilo earns 5.5 euros a season at City but Juve are prepared to offer 4 million euros plus bonuses in the deal.
Go to comments