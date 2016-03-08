Cancelo set to have Juventus medical in the next 48 hours
24 June at 13:35Valencia right-back Joao Cancelo is reportedly set to arrive in Turin in the next 48 hours ahead of a move to Juventus this summer.
The 23-year-old right-back was sent out on Inter Milan on loan by Valencia last season and while he failed to impress in the first few months of his stint at the San Siro, Cancelo became a fans' favorite in the second half of the season for the nerazzurri.
Gazzetta dello Sport say that Cancelo is set to arrive in Turin in the next 48 hours to undergo a Juventus medical.
CalcioMercato reported yesterday about the payment method that the Old Lady will use to secure the services of the Portuguese right-back, with 15 million euros set to be paid as a first installment immediately and the rest of the fee out of the 40 million euros will be paid over a period of three years.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
