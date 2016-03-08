Cannavaro reveals talks with Hamsik
11 June at 09:45Guangzhou Evergrande manager Fabio Cannavaro has revealed that he's had contact with the Marek Hamsik's prosecutor.
The Napoli skipper Hamsik recently made it clear that he will leave the partenopei this summer and he could move to China too. Guangzhou Evergrande are one Chinese club to have drawn links with the Slovakian midfielder.
In an interview that Cannavaro gave to Corriere dello Sport, he revealed that he has talked to Hamsik's prosecutor already. He said: "I had the opportunity to chat with Venglos, his prosecutor, but I repeat: he is the captain of Napoli, I will not be the one who takes him away."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
