Napoli: Hamsik prefers China switch over Chelsea?
10 June at 11:30Napoli star Marek Hamsik wants to leave the San Paolo in the summer. The Slovakia International informed Aurelio De Laurentiis about his intention to leave the club in the summer but ADL is not going to sell the talented midfielder for a free below € 30 million.
Hamsik is said to have been monitored by several foreign clubs, including Chelsea, but according to Il Corriere dello Sport, Hamsik has only received offers from China for now and he is pushing to move to the Far East.
According to the Italian paper Hamsik has called De Laurentiis to ask him to leave Napoli for free: “Please president let me go”, Hamsik reportedly told ADL during a recent phone call between the duo.
Fabio Cannavaro’s Guanghzou Evergrande have offered Hamsik a € 12 million-a-year deal and the Slovakian star wants to continue his career in China.
De Laurentiis, however, may not agree to let Hamsik leave for free and the same goes for Maurizio Sarri who is also wanted by Chelsea but is contracted with Napoli until 2020.
