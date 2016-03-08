Capello hits back at Berlusconi over Gattuso criticism
15 October at 11:15Former AC Milan manager Fabio Capello hit back at Silvio Berlusconi who had criticized Gennaro Gattuso for AC Milan’s poor playing style.
“Gattuso is giving a solid mentality to this team, Leonardo and Maldini are an important part of this project as well”, Capello told Radio Anch’io lo Sport on Monday morning.
“AC Milan gave improved a lot, they can create troubles to Spalletti’s Inter. However, when they defend they have some problems, they always concede something to their opponents. Facing players like Icardi and Perisic could be dangerous. I think Gattuso is the right manager for AC Milan. He created a good group with a solid mentality. I like how AC Milan play.”
“Higuain? I coached him when he was young and he already had that capability to shot on target. He has improved through the years. He is a really good guy. Icardi can create some troubles to AC Milan, he is a player who ‘feels’ the goal. Higuain has better moves but Inter defenders are more prepared.”
