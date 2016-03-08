Carlo Ancelotti: 'The Allan transfer story is now closed for me'
27 January at 10:25Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti has reiterated the partenopei's stance on PSG's interest in their midfield general Allan.
The Brazilian has been a prime target for PSG over the last few weeks and the Parisiens, who are desperately in need of midfielders this month, have already made an offer that has been pegged back by Napoli.
While Ancelotti has been insistent on saying that the player will not be sold this month despite PSG being desperate, he reiterated his and the club's stance on the player following the partenopei's goalless draw against AC Milan yesterday.
He told DAZN: "I'm not in the talks that you are saying. The story from my point of view is closed. Allan remains one of our players, we never had the idea to sell it if not for something extraordinary.
"The player was contacted even when he should not have. we supported his request, after which nothing happened. He stays with us and he plays on. We will now return to Naples because it's sunny."
