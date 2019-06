CAS, AC Milan and Man City hearings not scheduled: European ban escaped?

AC Milan and Manchester City expect to play the Europa League and the Champions League next summer as the CAS has not scheduled the hearings for the Serie A and the Premier League giants. The CAS has released the timetable of the hearings until the 14th of August and neither AC Milan nor Man City are in the list.ban for next season.Both clubs are under investigation for breach of Financial Fair play and feared one of the possible sanction could be a European ban.Thus, as things stand, the arbitration concerning the sanctions for the three-year period of 2014-17, could be discussed at the beginning of the season. In that case, it is almost certain that the club will feature in the Europa League, as the group stage draw takes place at the end of August.AC Milan will be allowed to play the Europa League next season while Man City will play in the Champions League.