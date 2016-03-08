CAS, AC Milan and Man City hearings not scheduled: European ban escaped?
12 June at 13:00AC Milan and Manchester City expect to play the Europa League and the Champions League next summer as the CAS has not scheduled the hearings for the Serie A and the Premier League giants.
The CAS has released the timetable of the hearings until the 14th of August and neither AC Milan nor Man City are in the list. Play-offs of Europa League and Champions League would have already begun by that date and that's why both European giants expect to avoid a possible European ban for next season.
Both clubs are under investigation for breach of Financial Fair play and feared one of the possible sanction could be a European ban. Their appeals, however, will be discussed during the season, after the 14th of August.
Thus, as things stand, the arbitration concerning the sanctions for the three-year period of 2014-17, could be discussed at the beginning of the season. In that case, it is almost certain that the club will feature in the Europa League, as the group stage draw takes place at the end of August. Unless an urgent proceeding is scheduled in the coming days (not likely) AC Milan will be allowed to play the Europa League next season while Man City will play in the Champions League.
