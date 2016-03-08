Cassano slams Wanda Nara: 'You made disasters, nobody believes Icardi is injured'

04 March at 11:10
Former Inter and AC Milan striker Antonio Cassano was one of the hosts of Tiki Taka  last night, the Italian TV program that regularly host Mauro Icardi's agent and wife Wanda Nara. Speaking about the situation of the Argentinean striker, Cassano said: "I think you made disasters and you put Mauro in troubles. With your statements you isolated Icardi. You act like a football manager on tv and social, you speak too much. There is a reason why Icardi was stripped of Inter captaincy. Inter directors are not fools".

INJURY - "I used to make big dramas when I was 20, now the situation has no comeback. Icardi must play. Before, the pain at his knee wasn't so much serious. You created this mess, nobody believes Icardi is injured. I was Roma vice-captain but Spalletti removed me from that role because I wasn't an example and he was right. If the situation doesn't change soon, Icardi will have to leave Inter in the summer".
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.