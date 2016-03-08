Cassano slams Wanda Nara: 'You made disasters, nobody believes Icardi is injured'
04 March at 11:10Former Inter and AC Milan striker Antonio Cassano was one of the hosts of Tiki Taka last night, the Italian TV program that regularly host Mauro Icardi's agent and wife Wanda Nara. Speaking about the situation of the Argentinean striker, Cassano said: "I think you made disasters and you put Mauro in troubles. With your statements you isolated Icardi. You act like a football manager on tv and social, you speak too much. There is a reason why Icardi was stripped of Inter captaincy. Inter directors are not fools".
INJURY - "I used to make big dramas when I was 20, now the situation has no comeback. Icardi must play. Before, the pain at his knee wasn't so much serious. You created this mess, nobody believes Icardi is injured. I was Roma vice-captain but Spalletti removed me from that role because I wasn't an example and he was right. If the situation doesn't change soon, Icardi will have to leave Inter in the summer".
Cassano la tocca pianissimo a Wanda. Idolo. pic.twitter.com/vjatab0b1j— Stefano Bettini (@Stefano_Bettini) 4 marzo 2019
Go to comments