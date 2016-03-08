Castrovilli likely to sign contract extension with Fiorentina
17 September at 11:40Italian Serie A outfit Fiorentina’s highly-rated midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli is likely to sign a contract extension with the club, as per Gazzetta dello Sport.
The 22-year-old has had a great time on loan with Cremonese where he showed what he is capable of with series of impressive performances.
Therefore, as per the latest report, I Viola are eager to extend the contract of the Italy U21 international—whose current deal expires in 2021—for another four years till 2025 with salary increment every year along with various bonuses.
Castrovilli is not the only player Fiorentina are looking to extend contracts of as the club are also keen on extending deals of Lorenzo Venuti, Tòfol Montiel, Luca Ranieri and Riccardo Sottil.
