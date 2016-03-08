Castrovilli renews with Fiorentina: the details of the contract

09 October at 22:00
Gaetano Castrovilli and Fiorentina are moving ahead together, as the talented La Viola midfielder has renewed his contract until 2024. The club's owner, Rocco Commisso, was keen on locking down one of the best players at the start of the season, scoring his first goal in the top tier against Milan.

On Thursday, the official announcement will arrive, to the satisfaction of the player who put Fiorentina on top of his priorities. Castrovilli has also won the attention of Italy manager Roberto Mancini, perhaps getting the call very soon.

An economic adjustment is expected in the new contract, we have learned. In fact, the midfielder is set to earn €1m per year, which is a figure that most likely will increase from season to season. The press conference will be held tomorrow at 13:00, which the club announced on their official twitter page.
