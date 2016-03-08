Cavani to Inter will be a 'complicated' deal: reports

31 July at 17:15
A possible deal involving Edinson Cavani to Serie A giants Inter will be complicated due to a variety, reports say.

Inter now seem to have fallen short of signing Romelu Lukaku this summer as they failed to meet Manchester United's valuation of the Belgian. Juventus seem to have taken the upper hand in the deal and he is likely to be part of a swap deal involving Paulo Dybala.

Gazzetta dello Sport come out with a report, saying that Inter's approach for Cavani will be 'complicated' due to several difficulties in the deal.

Initially, Cavani has to convince himself to join Inter from PSG this summer. His current deal at the club ends in the summer of 2020 and he could decide to join on a free once that period ends.

Inter might not be able to afford him this summer due to high demands and they might wait for next summer to make it happen. Cavani's wage demands sit at 10 to 12 million euros a season.

Inter's idea is to keep his PSG contract going for as long as possible. They can offer Cavani a wage of 9 million euros plus some bonuses in the deal. It will be a three-year deal that Inter want to propose.

 

