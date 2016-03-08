Cavani to offer himself on a free transfer; Juve's plans for the attack
15 October at 09:30
Edinson Cavani could soon be available for free. The negotiations with PSG have been going on for weeks, but there is still no agreement on the renewal, as the parties remain distant. Therefore, his entourage is looking at other possibilities, which is natural.
In fact, there are several meetings scheduled for the striker's entourage, and one of the clubs that they will meet is Juventus, as Calciomercato.com's sources have learned. In the past, the Bianconeri have been very close to 'the matador'.
Since his contract expires next summer, the proposal will be a free transfer. However, Juve's plans for the attack are completely different and don't include a high-level investment, which is why the initial feeling is very cold. Then again, everything will be evaluated later.
Meanwhile, PSG are trying to renew the Uruguayan's contract while Cavani himself is studying other opportunities before making a final decision on his future.
