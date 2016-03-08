Cavani trashes Inter talk: 'I'll give everything for PSG, it is my home'

02 August at 19:35
Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani has dropped a massive hint of his stay at the club despite interest from Inter this summer.

With Inter now set to miss out on Romelu Lukaku to Juventus, who are in talks to swap Paulo Dybala with the Belgian, the nerazzurri are having to scour for alternatives and Cavani is one name they've been linked with.

In an interview that the striker recently gave to Le Parisien, he talked about PSG and his future.

He said: " I already talked about this last season. I promised the fans and myself that I wanted to stay here until the end of the contract. My decision could then be to return to Uruguay, but I promised myself to conclude the contract. Football, then, does not depend only on the player, there is also the will of the club, the fans.."

On a possible new deal at the club - "Honestly, I don't think about it, I haven't talked to the club about it. Maybe we'll talk about it later, I'm calm. I'll give everything for this shirt, after six years it's like my house."

Cavani's current deal at the Parc des Princes runs out in the summer of 2020 after which he will be a free agent.
 

