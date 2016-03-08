Champions League above all: Bakayoko set to start vs Fiorentina despite row with Gattuso
09 May at 13:20"Right now only AC Milan counts." Gennaro Gattuso was very clear on Monda git after his team's victory over Bologna which once again renewed the hopes of the Rossoneri in Champions League football.
However, there were also some negatives. In the first half, Lucas Biglia had to leave the pitch with an injury and Gattuso sent Bakayoko to warm up but the coach did not see the Frenchman too reactive after which a verbal fight started on the Milan bench.
In the following days at Milanello, the manager and the player, accompanied by Leonardo and Maldini, tried to mend the case but without coming up with an apology from the Chelsea loanee.
Biglia's problem had no serious consequences and the exams carried out on Tuesday excluded serious injuries. The pain, however, remains and even yesterday the Argentinian midfielder did not train with his teammates.
The chances of his recovery ahead of the match against Fiorentina are very low, with the same Bakayoko competing with Jose Mauri for a place in the starting lineup.
The latest rumours see the Frenchman ahead of Mauri in the race for the starting spot, despite the Argentinian's positive showing against Bologna.
The physical strength and character of Bakayoko, who in the central part of the league campaign led the Rossoneri to third place in the standings, are more necessary than ever for the team to reach the Champions League goal. Even without excuses and also with a future very likely far from the club.
