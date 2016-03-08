Champions League, big changes for Liverpool, Psg and Red Star ahead of Napoli trip?
11 September at 10:46Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has revealed that the Partenopei could play their home Champions League games at Bari's San Nicola stadium.
Napoli's San Paolo stadium, in fact, could see its license revoked by Uefa and the president of the Serie A giants says he has already requested to play Napoli's Champions League games away from the San Paolo.
"The stadium of Napoli is a nightmare", De Laurentiis said.
"Such a bad stadium limits the status of Napoli at an international level. It will take two years but I am going to build a new stadium so nobody could tell me anything. That's how I am going to end controversies. If I have the money and the lands to build a new stadium the project can begin."
"I've asked Uefa to play Champions League games at Bari's San Nicola, I am open to paying the transportation for Napoli fans." De Laurentiis bought Bari after that the club went bankrupt last summer and Napoli's no.1 has also spoken about his relationship with Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri in the interview released to Il Corriere dello Sport.
Napoli will face Liverpool, Psg and Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League group stage.
