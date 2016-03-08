Champions League final: Klopp takes dig at Guardiola
28 May at 19:00Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has seemed to aim a dig at Manchester City manager for not qualifying in a major European final since 2011.
The Reds are preparing for the second consecutive final in the UEFA Champions League, this time against Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, which will take place on June 1.
While talking to the media in Madrid ahead of the all-important encounter, former Borussia Dortmund manager was asked if Guardiola was right when he said in April earlier this year that he has not joined Man City to win the Champions League.
But Klopp said that Spaniard had to say that because he has not qualified for a major continental final in eight years.
“Pep has to say that as he hasn't been in the Champions League final for a while,” he said. “He is a great manager and deserves all the praise he gets. We tried to win the Premier League this season. City were a better team. But there's another competition we're in."
The Liverpool manager has also spoken with Sky Italia denying that he is going to join Juventus in the summer.
Go to comments