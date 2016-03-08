Champions League, Inter-Barcelona, predicted line-ups: Messi starts on bench

Inter Milan have won just two of their 11 meeting with Barcelona in European competition (D3 L6), with defeats in each of the last two.



Barcelona have beaten Inter Milan on six occasions in European competition, however only one of those victories have come at the San Siro (4-2 in September 1959 in the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup).



Inter Milan have failed to score in six of their seven games against Barcelona in the Champions League (W1 D2 L4), netting just three goals in total.



Barcelona are winless in their last four away games against Inter Milan in European competition (D3 L1), losing the most recent meeting there in April 2010 (3-1 in the Champions League semi-final first leg).



Inter Milan have won just one of their last eight games against Spanish opposition in the Champions League (D3 L4), although that victory did come against Barcelona (3-1 in April 2010).



INTER-BARCELONA: PREDICTED LINE-UPS