Champions League News: Juve star Douglas Costa out of Man United clash
04 November at 18:20Douglas Costa limped off from the pitch at the Allianz Stadium in the Serie A matchup against Cagliari and this morning he underwent tests along with several other players which confirmed a muscular injury for the Brazilian.
With this diagnosis, it is extremely unlikely that the former Bayern Munich winger will recover for Juventus' clash against Manchester United on Wednesday in the Champions League and coach Allegri will have to handle the match without having the star at his disposal.
