Champions League, Official: Juventus-Lyon & Valencia-Atalanta to be played behind closed doors
05 March at 19:30The two Champions League games involving Juventus and Atalanta will be played behind closed doors, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how Juventus’ clash against French side Lyon will be played regularly in Turin behind closed doors, at the Allianz Stadium. UEFA intend to follow the rules set by the Italian government. At the moment, there is currently no possibility that the game will be moved away from the Allianz Stadium. The Bianconeri lost the first league in France 1-0.
Atalanta’s visit to Valencia in the Champions League will also be played behind closed doors, the report continues. The first game inside the San Siro saw over 40 thousand fans attend, but reports quickly indicated that some fans left the game with the Coronavirus. Atalanta won the game in Milan 4-1, with goals from Hans Hateboer, Josip Illicic and Remo Freuler giving the Bergamo based club the advantage.
Apollo Heyes
