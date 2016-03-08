Change of strategy up front: Napoli back on Pepé, the details

12 July at 13:00
Napoli are searching for a quality striker that can work with Milik and Mertens, setting their sights on several players from Icardi to Rodrigo. The latest idea leads to France, more specifically Lille, and Nicolas Pepe.

As reported by Corriere Dello Sport, however, there is a problem: the price tag of €65m. An important figure that would force De Laurentiis to make a historic investment for Napoli.

On the other hand, the Partnenopei are only following first-level profiles for that position, which certifies the club's desire to make at least one important investment this summer. Even if Pepe ends up elsewhere, as mentioned, Icardi and Rodrigo are still on their radar, and they won't be cheap either.

Given Juve's heavy investment this summer, Napoli will have to do the same for a chance at the Scudetto, unless they expect Ancelotti to perform a miracle with the current squad.

