Chaos in Trigoria after Roma's humiliating 1-7 defeat: insults and throwing objects
31 January at 13:20Roma were defeated 1-7 by Fiorentina yesterday in the Coppa Italia yesterday, which caused a lot of dissatisfaction in the camp of the Giallorossi fans, who decided to express it with rage and force.
Twenty supporters waited yesterday at the Trigoria training centre for the return of Di Francesco's team from Florence and poured the players with insults ("Shame, bastards!" among the heaviest) and threw objects both at the bus carrying the coach and technical staff as well as the one with the players. Two armoured police cars had to prevent the fans to approach the entrance to the sports centre.
Hot weather in Rome. Today the team is expected to start preparing for the match against AC Milan, a direct rival for a place in the Champions League. The police have been alerted to make sure that there are no contacts between the players and the fans, who had also asked for a confrontation with Monchi, De Rossi and Totti.
