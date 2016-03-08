For now, as reported by La Repubblica , no adequate offers have arrived for Lazio's star, and the club is trying to renew his contract. There is reportedly already an offer on the table for the Serbian; €3m plus bonuses until 2023.

Milinkovic-Savic would then earn as much as Immobile, who also is set to renew his contract very soon. In any case, the midfielder has accepted to stay for at least another year in Roma, although the door remains slightly open for a move, though it would require a good offer.

Premier League sides Man Utd and Chelsea have both been linked with Milinkovic-Savic, though there have been more rumours about a move to Stamford Bridge, amid the appointment of Maurizio Sarri. Juventus are also interested, but a deal remains very difficult, and thus a renewal is highly likely for Milinkovic-Savic.