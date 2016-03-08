Chelsea and Manchester United set for fight for Dortmund's Sancho: the price
05 February at 19:20Chelsea and Manchester United are set for a summer fight for Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho, according to a report from British newspaper the Sun via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how both the English clubs appreciate the qualities of the exciting 19-year-old English winger, currently contracted to German side Borussia Dortmund until 2022. The player has scored 15 goals and provided 16 assists in 28 appearances across all competitions so far this season, incredible numbers for a teenager.
The price of Sancho is set at £100 million, the report highlights, with 20% of that set to go to former owners Manchester City, due to the clause inserted in the initial deal with the Bundesliga side. Both teams already tried to sign Sancho last month but faced different problems, with Chelsea having too many players in the same role and the Red Devils focusing fully on signing Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments