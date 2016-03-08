Chelsea and Real Madrid call Zaniolo's agent
25 February at 11:10Chelsea and Real Madrid have recently made contact to sign Roma starlet Nicolò Zaniolo, La Repubblica reports. The 19-year-old is impressing with the Giallorossi so far this season and both the Spanish and English giants are reported to have called the player's agent Claudio Vigorelli to ask for the player's price-tag and his availability to leave the club at the end of the season.
Chelsea have recently received a transfer ban but the Blues hope that Fifa will postpone the ban allowing them to sign new players in the summer.
Psg and Juventus are also believed to be in contact with the player's agent. The question is only one: "How much does he cost?". Maybe not even Roma know the answer to this question.
Meantime the Giallorossi hope to speed up new contract talks. Monchi is reportedly determined to offer the 19-year-old a new € 2 million-a-year deal. Mino Raiola has recently tried to put the player among his clients' list but Zaniolo and his family have decided to snub the offer of the powerful agent option to remain with Vigorelli.
Go to comments