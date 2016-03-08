Chelsea and Spurs target to follow Strootman at Marseille?
29 August at 14:55Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur target Moussa Dembele could reportedly follow Kevin Strootman to Marseille this summer.
The 22-year-old has become one of the hottest young strikers across the world and has previously been linked with moves to Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. He has already found the back of the net six times for Celtic this season.
The Daily Record state that Marseille are after Dembele this summer, while Lyon have already made an approach.
Marseille announced the signing of Kevin Strootman yesterday and while they're yet to make an offer for Dembele, they have enquired about the possibility of signing him.
They have scouted the Frenchman during Celtic's tie against Hamilton last week, but Lyon are also in the race for the forward.
