Chelsea can't block exit of €10M Torino loanee
26 February at 11:40Chelsea received a transfer ban last week: the Blues can't complete any signing for the next two transfer windows but they can still sell players to other clubs. One of them is Torino loanee Ola Aina who joined the Granata on loan with an option to buy.
Torino can make Aina's loan move permanent for € 10 million and Chelsea can't block his exit despite their transfer ban. The risk is to lose the talented defender who has been impressed with the Granata shirt this season.
Ola Aina has 24 appearances with the Serie A side so far this season. The 22-year-old has managed one goal and one assist so far.
Chelsea will appeal against FIFA's decision trying to delay the transfer ban to January and June 2020 so that they will be able to sign new players in the summer before the beginning of a two-transfer window ban.
The Blues, however, could still lose Ola Aina if Torino decide to activate their € 10 million option to buy. Something that the Granata seem very much determined to do.
