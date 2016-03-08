Chelsea could help Inter to sign €25m Croatia star
03 July at 10:45Inter are reportedly interested in signing Atletico Madrid defender Sime Vrsaljko. According to Il Corriere dello Sport the Croatian star is the nerazzurri’s number one target for the right-back position but Atletico Madrid are not open to sell the player for less than € 25 million.
Inter are in contact with the player’s agent Beppe Riso but the Serie A giants are not willing to offer as much to sign the former Sassuolo defender.
The Serie A giants could try to sign Vrsaljko on loan with option to buy but they are not willing to spend more than € 10 million for the player.
At the moment the gap between Inter’s potential offer and Atletico Madrid’s request is huge but the possible sales of some Inter players would allow the nerazzurri to rack up the cash to sign Vrsaljko.
Borja Valero, Pinamonti and Eder are all available in the market, whilst Chelsea are still strongly interested in Matias Vecino.
Stay tuned, because there will be new developments in the coming weeks.
