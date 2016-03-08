Chelsea director in Italy meet agent of Juventus stars: the details
26 July at 10:50Premier League side Chelsea are reportedly set to meet Juventus today in a very important meeting, with club director Marina Granovskaia already in Italy.
A lot of Juventus players have been linked with a move to Chelsea this summer, with the latest one in Daniele Rugani currently with the Old Lady squad in the United States for the club's pre-season tour. Gonzalo Higuain and Miralem Pjanic have also been linked.
Corriere dello Sport say that with Granovskaia already in Italy, she wil meet Fali Ramadani, who is the agent of both Rugani and Pjanic and she could hold a meeting with Juventus too.
We have previously reported that Chelsea have already made initial contact for Miralem Pjanic, whose agent is pushing for him to leave Juventus this summer despite the player's willingness to stay.
An offer for Rugani has already been made with Juventus currently considering it, but it remains to be seen whether Juventus will be willing to sell both Rugani and Mattia Caldara, with the former Atalanta man being linked with move to AC Milan.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
