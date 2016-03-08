Exclusive: New Pjanic agent wants Juventus exit
21 July at 10:15Calciomercato can exclusively understand that the new agent of Miralem Pjanic is pushing the player towards a Juventus exit this summer, with the player intent on a stay at the Old Lady.
Pjanic has been one of Juve's most important players since he joined the club from Serie A rivals Roma in the summer of 2016. He appeared 44 times in all competitions last season, scoring seven times.
Calciomercato's Fabrizio Romano exclusively understands that Pjanic's new agent Fali Ramadani wants the Bosnian to leave Juventus this summer, with Barcelona, Chelsea and Man City already having made initial approaches for the midfielder.
The player though, is very intent on staying at the bianconeri and is aware of the fact that the club are looking to hand him a new, improved contract this summer.
The club too are against the idea of selling him this summer and treat him to be an untouchable in the transfer window. Massimiliano Allegri sees Pjanic as an important part of the side, but things could change if offers of about 80 million euros arrive for Pjanic and if the club is ready to offer the player wages of 8 million euros a season.
