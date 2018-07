Premier League giants Chelsea will reportedly look to sign Liverpool target Nabil Fekir this summer, if one of Eden Hazard or Willian leave.Hazard has drawn consistent links with a move to Real Madrid, with Belgian outlets reporting that the player's father is holding talks with the Los Blancos over a possible move.RMC Sport state that Chelsea will look to make a move Fekir, if Hazard or Willian leave this summer.Willian too has drawn links with a move to Barcelona and Sky Sports reported that the Catalans have already made a 55 million euros for the Brazilian, after the opening two offers were rejected by the Blues.Fekir was very close with a move to Liverpool before the switch fell through. While he's still at Lyon, the Stamford Bridge based side will make a move for the French World Cup winner, with the English press reporting that Liverpool are preparing another definitive offer for the winger.