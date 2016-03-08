Chelsea interested in signing Lazio’s Milinkovic-Savic
02 November at 17:55English Premier League giants Chelsea are interested in signing Italian Serie A outfit Lazio’s highly-rated midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, as per the Sun cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Serbia international is one of the hottest property in Italian football and has attracted interest from the likes of Inter Milan and Juventus in the recent past.
In the summer, it was reported that Milinkovic-Savic came close to joining Premier League outfit Manchester United as a replacement of want-away midfielder Paul Pogba.
But as per the latest report, Chelsea are also interested in acquiring Milinkovic-Savic’s services and are also willing to offer as much as €60 million for the midfielder.
However, that offer will not tempt Lazio who are not looking to sell their prized asset for a fee less than €90 million.
Milinkovic-Savic has been with the Biancocelesti since the summer of 2015 when he joined from Belgian club KRC Genk for a reported fee of €18 million.
