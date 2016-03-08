Chelsea join race to sign Man Utd target
15 July at 12:55Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly ready to join the race to sign Real Madrid and Manchester United target Sergey Milinkovic-Savic.
The Spain born Serbian has become one of the hottest properties in Europe because of his performances for Lazio over the last two seasons.
Corriere dello Sport report that Chelsea are set to join the race for Milinkovic-Savic, with new manager Maurizio Sarri interested in bringing the player to Stamford Bridge this summer.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Go to comments