Chelsea, Jorginho: 'One way to beat Man United'

27 April at 11:05
Chelsea star Jorginho has spoken with Sky Sport Italia ahead of tomorrow's Premier League clash between Chelsea and Manchester United, a key game for both side's Champions League expectations. "We need to create as much goal chances as possible", the Italy International said. "That's the only way we can score. We'll need our strikers for the next three finals that we are due to play. It's going to be a tough game at the Old Trafford but we will be ready, we need a win to end up fourth".

SERIE A VS. EPL - "The game in Italy is more tactical, here (in England) is more physical. My duty? I need to help the team to overcome the pressing of the opponents. I am not urged to dribble two or three men and score, I need to manage the different dynamics of the game".

The Italian International joined Chelsea in the summer for € 57 million. He has 14 appearances with the Azzurri and two goals in 48 appearances with the Blues this season.
 

