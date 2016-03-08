Chelsea make Alisson offer, Courtois likely to leave
31 May at 10:50Sky Italia report that Chelsea have made an offer for Roma goalkeeper Alisson, with Thibaut Courtois set to leave the club this summer.
Alisson has become one of the best goalkeepers in the world this season and his performances have attracted interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid too. This season, the Brazilian appeared in all but one Serie A game for Roma, also playing both the legs in the UEFA Champions League semi-final against potential suitors Liverpool.
Sky Italia report that Chelsea have made an offer for Alisson as they are prepared to sell Thibaut Courtois.
Courtois' contract at Stamford Bridge runs out in the summer of 2019 and with the player not extending his deal, this summer is the right time to sell him and earn a sum from a sale.
Liverpool and Real Madrid have drawn links with the Belgian and Chelsea see Alisson as the perfect replacement for the former Atletico Madrid player.
Roma have received an offer for the Brazilian and Chelsea are intent on signing him.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
