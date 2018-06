Roman Abramovic could sell Chelsea due to the Home Office decision to deny him a new Uk Visa. According to both The Times and the Daily Star, the Russian business man is tempted to sell the club he bought 15 years ago , so much so he has put on hold the project to build a new € 60.000-seaters stadium for the Blues.In the meantime, the Russian businessman is still looking for a new manager to replace Antonio Conte. The former Juventus boss has not been sacked yet but the Premier League giants have already reached an agreement with his compatriot Maurizio Sarri whose € 8 million release clause with Napoli expired yesterday.Talks between Napoli and Chelsea are ongoing and theLaurent Blanc is one of Sarri’s possible alternatives.(who could be included in a swap deal with Morata) and Roma star Alisson given that Thibaut Courtois is not expected to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge and could be leaving South West London in the summer.