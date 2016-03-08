Chelsea news: Abramovic could sell the club amid transfer links with Napoli, Roma and Juve
01 June at 10:45Roman Abramovic could sell Chelsea due to the Home Office decision to deny him a new Uk Visa. According to both The Times and the Daily Star, the Russian business man is tempted to sell the club he bought 15 years ago, so much so he has put on hold the project to build a new € 60.000-seaters stadium for the Blues.
Sources of the clubs insist Abramovic is not going to sell the club and that his decision to block the project has nothing to do with the future of Chelsea.
In the meantime, the Russian businessman is still looking for a new manager to replace Antonio Conte. The former Juventus boss has not been sacked yet but the Premier League giants have already reached an agreement with his compatriot Maurizio Sarri whose € 8 million release clause with Napoli expired yesterday.
Talks between Napoli and Chelsea are ongoing and the Blues hope the Serie A giants will lower their transfer demands to let the Italian manager go. Laurent Blanc is one of Sarri’s possible alternatives.
Chelsea are monitoring the situation of Gonzalo Higuain (who could be included in a swap deal with Morata) and Roma star Alisson given that Thibaut Courtois is not expected to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge and could be leaving South West London in the summer.
