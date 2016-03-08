The Bosnian has made the Old Lady’s midfield his own, and has stamped his authority on Serie A and the Champions League with his creative verve and sensational free kicks.

The former Roma and Lyon man - who was acquired for only €30 million from Roma - was the subject of an offer above €50m from Chelsea (Barça liked him too, remember) with Maurizio Sarri desperately wanting to work with the Balkan magician. Fabio Paratici and Giuseppe Marotta said no, however, as they value the 28-year-old at double that sum, something they told agent Fali Ramadani.

Juve’s stance, along with the promise of a hefty new deal kept Pjanic in Turin.

The situation is developing, with Sky Italia confirming a recent CM scoop: Ramadani and Pjanic’s entourage met Juventus yesterday and agreed in principle to a new deal, one that will keep the Bosnian in Turin until 2023 on a deal worth almost as much as Paulo Dybala’s, namely €6.5 million a year. Not bad!

