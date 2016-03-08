Chelsea: Sarri confirms Higuain won’t be available for Tottenham clash

23 January at 14:40
Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has just spoken to media from Cobham. The Italian gave some important updates about the Gonzalo Higuain deal (FOLLOW all the updates LIVE).

“He is a very strong striker, especially in my first season in Naples. He did very well. For sure he is one of the best strikers in my career. He has the right experience to play here.. He is the right experience to play here but he won’t be available for Spurs clash tomorrow”, Sarri said.

“Higuain is a great finisher, he’s been struggling of late but I think it’s normal for a footballer to have tough times. We will regenerate him at Chelsea. He is a winner, he always wants to succeed. I don’t think his temper will be a problem. Sometimes he exaggerates but during his five-year spell in Italy it happened only twice. Once with Napoli in Udine and once with AC Milan against Juventus”.
 

