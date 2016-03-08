Higuain to Chelsea LIVE: Sarri confirms Higuain transfer: 'He is a great striker'

Higuain si lamenta Milan
23 January at 14:25
Gonzalo Higuain's move to Chelsea is almost a done deal and the only thing missing is the official announcement. The Argentinian striker is set to join Maurizio Sarri at the Stamford Bridge after a disappointing spell at AC Milan.

Higuain will move to Chelsea on an initial loan deal with an option to buy for 36 million euros and an obligation for Chelsea to extend the loan for next season if certain conditions are met. To put it in other words, his permanence in England will heavily depend on his performances under his former coach.

The negotiations between Juventus, Milan and Chelsea and Higuain are heavily linked to that of Kryzstof Piatek to Milan, with the Polish attacker being the natural replacement of El Pipita at the San Siro. You can follow this important day for both deals here.

HIGUAIN TO CHELSEA: FOLLOW today's live updates here:

14:25 - Maurizio Sarri spoke in his press conference today ahead of Chelsea's cup match against Tottenham and confirmed Higuain's transfer from AC Milan.
13:00 - Higuain-Chelsea: El Pipita to take part in first training session today

11:45 - Revealed: The impact of Higuain-Piatek deals on AC Milan's budget

11:20 - Gonzalo Higuain has arrived in London. The Argentinian striker landed in Farnborough, where there is a small airport for private flights attached to Cobham, as reported by Sky Sports. After undergoing his medical, the attacker will have his first training session with Chelsea.

11:00 - Italian paper slams Higuain ahead of Chelsea move: 'Sarri will give him shelter'

9:30 - Higuain is on his way to London. This morning he was spotted at the airport in Milano and as shown exclusively by journalist Michael Cuomo, he is on his way to London to complete his move to Chelsea
 

