Chelsea: Sarri in pole to take over at Roma
30 March at 12:45Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is reportedly in pole position to become the Roma manager next season.
The Blues are currently sixth in the Premier League and the challenge for the top four seems to be slipping away. They still are in the Europa League, but it seems unlikely that Sarri will stay at Chelsea as the club's manager for too long.
It is well known that Roma have been interested in Sarri in recent times, especially after the sacking of Eusebio di Francesco. But SportItalia state that Roma are putting intense pressure on Sarri to make sure that he becomes the next giallorossi boss next season.
It expects the former Napoli manager to leave Chelsea very soon and maybe even before the end of the season. Roma are poised and are keen to make sure that the man from Naples is their next manager.
The club is desperate to acquire the 'yes' of Sarri.
Go to comments