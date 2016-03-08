After the failed attempt to sign Daniele Rugani from Juventus, Maurizio Sarri tries again. In fact, despite having just conceded three goals in four games, the former Napoli manager is looking to strengthen his Chelsea defence in January.

In fact, David Luiz and Gary Cahill are not in Chelsea's plans, with both sitting on contracts that will expire next summer. Therefore, Sarri is looking to bring in a new central defender, having set his sights on Milan's Caldara and Romagnoli.

However, a deal would be very difficult for the Blues as Romagnoli has recently renewed his contract with Milan, while Caldara arrived just this summer. The duo has been named as the future of the Rossoneri's defence, and thus Milan are ready to turn down any offers that come their way.