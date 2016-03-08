Chelsea star Kante ready to finance search for Emiliano Sala
26 January at 13:35Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante reportedly wants to fund the search for new Cardiff City signing Emiliano Sala.
The Argentine striker, who was signed from Nantes by Cardiff, was on his way to the Welsh capital from Nantes on a plane recently, but it disappeared. Despite multiple search and rescue operations, no sign of the plane has been found and Sala is yet to be rescued.
Guernsey Police later announced two days ago that they had stopped the search for the missing plane and the passengers.
The Times though, report that Sala's former Caen teammate and current Chelsea player N'Golo Kante is willing to fund his search from his own pocket and wages.
The sister of the striker came out to say and plead that the search for his missing brother should not be abandoned as she still hopes that he is alive and out there somewhere.
