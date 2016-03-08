Chelsea star opens about Real Madrid links
03 July at 15:35Belgium and Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has opened up about his future recently, amidst rumors of a Chelsea exit and a move to Real Madrid.
Courtois has played every single game in Belgium's ongoing FIFA World Cup and was part of the side that beat Japan 3-2 in a thrilling game yesterday. Courtois made a fantastic save very late in the game yesterday and the resulting corner had led to Belgium grabbing the third goal of the game.
In an interview after the 3-2 win over Japan yesterday, Courtois was asked about his future.
He said: "I’m not going to talk about that now."
"The only thing I’ve always said is that after the World Cup I look at everything. The only thing is that my children are the most important and I’ll make the decision that best suits me for everything."
Courtois' contract at Chelsea expires in the summer of 2019 and he is expected to leave the club this summer.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments