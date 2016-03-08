Chelsea striker Giroud confirms he wanted Inter move in January
08 March at 17:55In January, Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud was heavily linked with a move to Inter, as the Nerazzurri were looking for a backup to Romelu Lukaku. However, an agreement was never reached between the clubs, and now the Frenchman himself has confirmed that he wanted the transfer.
"The most interesting option for me was Inter, but the problem was that the negotiations dragged on too long. Lazio and Tottenham were also there, but I was stuck at Chelsea," he told Telefoot (via Calciomercato.com).
As mentioned, the Stamford Bridge side didn't let him leave in the end although he seemed excluded from their plans. By the looks of it, though, it's a deal that can be reopened in the summer as Giroud's contract will expire in June, making him a free agent.
The idea of returning to work with Antonio Conte attracts him a lot, at which point Chelsea will no longer be able to oppose the move. Therefore, it wouldn't be surprising to see him at the San Siro next season, obviously depending on the contract talks with the English side.
The Inter manager wants him to alternate with Lukaku, as the season is expected to be a busy one. However, between now and the summer, anything can happen and it remains to be seen if he still will be a target come June.
