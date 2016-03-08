Chelsea striker Giroud confirms he wanted Inter move in January





For more news, visit our homepage. The Inter manager wants him to alternate with Lukaku, as the season is expected to be a busy one. However, between now and the summer, anything can happen and it remains to be seen if he still will be a target come June.

The idea of ​​returning to work with Antonio Conte attracts him a lot, at which point Chelsea will no longer be able to oppose the move. Therefore, it wouldn't be surprising to see him at the San Siro next season, obviously depending on the contract talks with the English side.