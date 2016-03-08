Chelsea target close to extending Juventus deal
08 September at 17:55Juventus defender Daniele Rugani is reportedly close to signing a new deal with the Old Lady, months after he was close to a move to Chelsea.
Rugani joined Juventus from Empoli in the summer of 2013, but he had spent a season out on loan at his former club. Last season, the Italian made 26 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice and impressing under the tutelage of Massimiliano Allegri.
Corriere dello Sport state that Rugani is close to penning a new deal at the Allianz Stadium, with his current deal running out in the summer of 2021.
Chelsea were heavily linked with a move for Rugani, who had agreed terms over a possible move. But it is believed that Juve's sale of Mattia Caldara to AC Milan meant that they decided to keep Rugani by selling the former Atalanta man.
Rugani's new deal will keep him at the club till the summer of 2025 and he will earn 3 million euros a season.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
