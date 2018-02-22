Chelsea target's agent tells when star will make a decision on future
21 May at 16:45Napoli captain Marek Hamsik’s agent Martin Petras has gone on to claim the midfielder has been receiving offers every year and he will make a decision on his future once he comes back from holiday.
Hamsik is a rumoured target for Chelsea this summer. His agent, Petras has already rejected any reports linking the 30 year od to Chelsea.
"I think some of your colleagues were wrong to talk about a transfer to China. He has already rejected the idea and if he wanted to leave, Marek would have already left, which I have already explained,” Petras told to the microphones of CalcioNapoli24.
“Marek now wants to rest after a long season and is already at home. There is nothing, I have repeated many times that he has received offers every year, he has to two more matches with the national team. Then he will go on holiday and once he arrives, he will think and decide.”
