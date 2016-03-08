Chelsea are on the verge of announcing the sacking of Antonio Conte who took his last training session at Cobham this morning.The Italian tactician will be replaced by Maurizio Sarri who is expected to arrive in London tomorrow.Former Chelsea captain John Terry has confirmed the exit of Conte before the club’s official announcement.The former England and Blues captain shared two pictures on Instagram to thank and greet the former Juventus manager who had his last day as a Chelsea boss today despite two years of successes with the Blues.Conte won the Premier League title on his first season the club (and Terry was the captain of that team) and managed to lift the FA Cup in the 2017/18 campaign despite finishing out of a Champions League placement.​Sarri will be in London tomorrow to put pen to paper on his agreement with Chelsea and Gianfranco Zola will join his technical staff.Cesc Fabregas has also shared a message on Twitter for Conte. (GALLERY)