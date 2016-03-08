Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini spoke to Sky Sport and J Tv ahead of the kick-off of Chievo-Juventus: “The first games of the season are always strange. After many friendlies, we play an official game and we’ll have to play for a win of course. We must work hard and be on their same level in terms of aggressivity. Another thing we need is to defend with an order because, with all the respect due, we are better than them up front but we need to remain focused and have a good balance.”“First game as captain? I wouldn’t call it a debut, it’s the first game of the season and I sure the arrival of Ronaldo gives us a lot of motivation. Ronaldo has settled in well. His enthusiasm is contagious and I am sure he will help us from today. He always want to be the best one and he wants to prove it starting from today."